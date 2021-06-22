JOHN NEWBY: Tourism brings newness and strength

As we exit the COVID era and enter the summer tourist season, what better time to write about tourism which is the life blood of many communities and an untapped resource for others. I am reminded of the quote by Anamika Mishra when she said, “To travel is to open windows of the heart and welcome newness”. That begs the question, is your community creating and offering newness to those who travel through or come to visit?

Due to many reasons, we have discussed in previous columns, most communities throughout the country are struggling financially. Revenue is slowly, or rapidly in some cases, being eroded. For most communities, there are few options to reverse this trend of local dollars leaving their community. That begs the question, what can communities do to slow or better yet, reverse these trends that will only continue to intensify in the future?

One way to slow or possibly reverse the outflow of dollars from your community is to find ways to attract visitors through tourism. The value of tourism is immense and ought not be understated. The power of tourism dollars can literally alter economic trends, outcomes and landscape in your community. It can indeed restore the vitalization needed for communities to grow and ultimately compete for survival.