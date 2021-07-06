JOHN NEWBY: Transformation success

Albert Einstein once very appropriately said, “We cannot solve our problems with the same thinking we used when we created them.” This quote made me contemplate a recent conversation I had with a group of folks from a community I have been working with. They continually stressed that their community failed to change due to the uniqueness of the issues within their community. “We are just different from other communities,” was the common theme.

I have yet to work with, or even know of a community that doesn’t believe they are unique and that their problems and community issues are vastly different than what any other community might face. Over the years, I have come to believe this thought process is simply a grand excuse for lack of imagination and willingness to change. In fact, the more I get to meet leaders and residents of communities, the more I come to believe they all have far more in common than they have differences. I might go as far as to say, most communities have many of the same issues, they may just manifest themselves in various or different ways.