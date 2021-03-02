JOHN NEWBY: Truly local community facts, figures and logic

Elon Musk recently said, “Failure is an option here. If things are not failing, you are not innovating enough”. This rings true in so many things we do in life, transforming a community certainly among them. This column will continue to stress the need for your community to rapidly create a Truly-Local Community mentality. Being truly-local isn’t just a nice thing to do, it is critical for the survival of your community. In the end, it comes down to facts, figures and logic. Many of the numbers and comments used in this week’s column, you may have seen before, but at the risk of repeating myself, I would like to discuss them as a sum total to drive home the importance of growing your Truly-Local DNA. Here are a few of the common reasons for your community to adopt a hyper local mentality.