JOHN NEWBY: Truly local vision needs incubation

Ray Goforth once said, “There are two types of people who will tell you that you cannot make a difference in this world: those who are afraid to try and those who are afraid you will succeed.” When it comes to local community vision, this quote hits the nail on the head. Local communities are full of small-minded and poverty-minded leaders and influencers – you know the ones I am referring to, those afraid to think big and those fearing failure. I would suggest communities without big dreams and vision are only biding their time as irrelevance draws closer each day.

It is easy to discuss the importance of vision, innovation, entrepreneurship and creativity, but not always so easy to put those words into specific action and more importantly, positive results. With that is mind, let me offer a few suggestions regarding vision, action and innovative thinking that local communities might consider.