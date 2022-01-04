JOHN NEWBY: Understanding what truly-local means

Does your community need job growth? Are your children leaving for college, never to return other than for trips home to say hi? In 2022, we will discuss ways your community can employ tactics that drive innovation, entrepreneurship, job growth, as well as quality of life that draw your youth back to be part of it.

While we intuitively understand that the arts, music, and entertainment are vital to the truly local mentality, we will discuss ways your community can utilize those resources to a greater advantage. We will share examples of what others are doing that works. As they say, the greatest form of flattery is to not reinvent the wheel, but to copy programs that have shown success.

In addition to the above and much more, this weekly column is all about vision, leadership, and excitement. Communities must change. Employing the same traditional strategies must change. With the infiltration of big boxes, chains, and online offerings, communities that don’t utilize new techniques will fail. We are excited to share the concepts we have found that will work for your community. As you build synergies with your local media, you will not only survive, but you will prosper and thrive in 2022 and beyond.

John A. Newby, of Pineville, MO. is the author of “Building Main Street, not Wall Street” a weekly column appearing in communities around the country. He is CEO of Truly-Local, LLC and dedicated to assisting communities create excitement, energy and combining synergies with their local media to become more vibrant and competitive. His email is: info@Truly-Localllc.com.