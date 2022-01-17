JOHN NEWBY: Vibrant communities and local media must work together

January is our back-to-basics month each year. This week, we discuss the importance of local media in building a vibrant transformative community. Don’t confuse local media with National media, they are different in their mission and scope. Local media can be vital in a community’s transformation and vibrancy. It was recently asked, What happens when a community loses their local newspaper? A follow-up question was also asked, How would that community then get their news? As might be expected, answers varied from things such as radio, social media, word of mouth, friends, neighbors, to answers such as other regional outlets and so forth. All of which are accurate to a degree, but regardless, it was agreed the community would suffer from lack of accurate information.

Yes, communities would still figure out when businesses closed, violent crimes tend to blanket social media and word of mouth, the not so pleasant news and information tends to reach far and wide on social media, radio, friends, neighbors etc. And yes, they would get a bit of regional coverage for any high-profile crimes and business closings. They might even get unlucky and have a major news outlet like the NY Times or Washington Post swoop into town doing a feature story on another dying rural American town.