JONAH GOLDBERG: American reactions to Canada's trucker protests shows how much our politics have changed

What truly fascinates me is the reactions to the Canadian protests here in the U.S. They highlight the way the coalitions that make up the left and right have changed profoundly, and how their attitudes and ideas are changing as a result.

If I were to describe these protests to a left-winger 50 -- or 150 years -- ago they would sound great. Proletarian laborers spontaneously using their class power to monkey-wrench the wheels of global capitalism to press their grievances! This was once the stuff of heroic socialist agitation. The fact that tow truck drivers refused to help remove the blockade would be seen as the very soul of worker solidarity. Now, when GoFundMe announced it would cut off donations to the truckers, liberals shrugged or cheered.

One explanation is that the pandemic has been subsumed into the pre-existing culture war fight. That’s why Trudeau, who is squarely on the liberal side of that divide, reflexively deployed every woke accusation imaginable at the largely peaceful strikers. Picking out a smattering of ugly signs -- and one Confederate flag -- Trudeau tried to tar the whole bunch with guilt by association as peddlers not just of racism and Nazism but “transphobia,” too. Rather than meet with the protesters, he chose scorn: “Hate can never be the answer,” he insisted.