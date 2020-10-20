JONAH GOLDBERG: Biden blew it on court-packing question

Ever since FDR’s failed scheme in 1937, the term has meant expanding the number of seats to make room for additional politically pliable judges. It failed in 1937 because it was seen as a threat to democratic government. “Surely, Mr. Roosevelt’s mandate,” progressive journalist William Allen White wrote in 1937, “was to function as the president, not as Der Fuehrer.” The chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee at the time, Henry Ashurst (a Democrat), called expanding the court a “prelude to tyranny.”

Supreme Court Chief Justice Charles Evans Hughes said FDR’s plan would “destroy the Court as an institution.” You know who agreed? The late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

“I think it was a bad idea when President Franklin Roosevelt tried to pack the court,” she told NPR’s Nina Totenberg last year. “If anything would make the court look partisan, it would be that -- one side saying, ‘When we’re in power, we’re going to enlarge the number of judges, so we would have more people who would vote the way we want them to.’”

It’s remarkable how many of the people who see Ginsburg’s desire to be replaced by a Democrat as “marching orders” (in Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s words) find her considered opinion on court packing irrelevant. Even more remarkable: how many of the people who have rightly decried Trump’s damage to norms and institutions think the wisest response is to escalate the cycle.