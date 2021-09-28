JONAH GOLDBERG: Biden’s foreign policy: Too leftist or too Trumpist?

Jimmy Carter came into office seeking deep defense cuts and boasting that he lacked the “inordinate fear of communism” that justified Cold War hawkishness. He ended his presidency asking Congress for a big increase in defense spending to “contain Soviet aggression.”

Former British Prime Minister Harold Macmillan purportedly was once asked what he thought the greatest challenge to his administration might be. “Events, dear boy, events,” he allegedly replied.

The nice thing about the word “events” is that it doesn’t draw a distinction between domestic and foreign affairs or between left and right. It’s likely that Biden doesn’t like turning away asylum seekers at our border any more than Obama did. But events at the border drive a political and policy necessity to stanch the flow, and there is no “left-wing” way to do that.

The downside of the word “events” is that it excludes the role of interests and inertia. It may have been easy for Biden to rejoin the Paris climate accord -- just as it was easy for Trump to leave it -- but that’s because it is a largely symbolic and toothless agreement. Rejoining TPP -- which America should do -- would require crossing special interests Biden relies upon, risks alienating voters Democrats need and turning around a vast bureaucratic enterprise.