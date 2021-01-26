JONAH GOLDBERG: Both sides need to ditch whataboutism and condemn bad actors

Meanwhile, it should go without saying, given antifa’s anti-Biden protests in the wake of his inauguration, that they were never “Biden voters” in the first place.

There’s a lesson here for both parties. We live in a time when each side in our polarized society is desperate to cast light on the very worst actors of the other side and proclaim, “See, this is what all of them are like.” Left-wingers focus on neo-confederates, QAnon nutters and other goons and say, “This is who the Republicans are!” Right-wingers take dead aim at antifa or (real or alleged) BLM-inspired arsonists and looters and shout, “This is who the Democrats are!”

Politicians make this all the easier when they refuse to draw bright lines between themselves and the bad actors they’re associated with, fairly or otherwise. When Biden denounced rioting and violence, Trump defenders parsed every syllable in search of evidence he didn’t really mean it. Biden supporters had an easier time with Trump, who told the people ransacking the Capitol, “We love you!”