JONAH GOLDBERG: Cold War approach won't work with China

While China held considerable appeals to some intellectuals in the 1990s -- the New York Times’ Thomas Friedman wrote fawningly about the benefits of Chinese authoritarianism -- that’s pretty much over now. The Soviets could convert Americans into spies because those Americans were true believers. China has spies in America. (See the recent controversy over a female operative who reportedly tried to compromise various American politicians, including Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif.) But the currency of Chinese espionage appears to be, well, currency, as in money -- with a little sex and blackmail thrown in.

In other words, China is definitely an adversary, but it isn’t really an ideological competitor the way the Soviet Union was.

But that doesn’t mean confronting China will necessarily be easier, just different.

For starters, the Chinese commitment to Marxism-Leninism is nonexistent save in one regard: the supremacy of the Communist Party. I shouldn’t have to note that a party chock-a-block with millionaires and billionaires isn’t actually communist. Also, China’s system of ethnic apartheid and persecution doesn’t fit the identity politics prism that sees bigotry as a uniquely white problem.