JONAH GOLDBERG: Concept of antiracism leaves no room for dissent

“What’s the difference?” he asks rhetorically. “... One either allows racial inequities to persevere, as a racist, or confronts racial inequities, as an antiracist. There is no in-between safe space of ‘not racist.’”

One can make too much of the fact that this is a classically Marxist framing. Marxists argued that either you accepted the “scientific” reality of the exploitation inherent in the capitalist system or you were an abettor of injustice.

But this Marxist technique is irrelevant. After all, 99% of the people who say “If you’re not part of the solution, you’re part of the problem” have never read anything Marx wrote. This zero-sum way of thinking about the world is simply a human tendency. Most of the time it’s just wrong, particularly in a free society.

And this is my problem with antiracism, along with the branches of critical race theory that peddle the same idea. I’m perfectly willing to concede that racism is a problem. But I’m sure I disagree with Kendi about the scope, nature or urgency of the problem. I’m even more certain I disagree with at least some of his proposed solutions. Does that make me racist? No. Does that make me unconcerned with racism? No. It just makes me a person with a different set of opinions and priorities.