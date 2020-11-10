JONAH GOLDBERG: De-emphazing politics may be the best way to mend fences

The state we’re in is what political scientists, philosophers and psychoanalysts call “overdetermined.” Something is overdetermined when there’s more than one sufficient explanation for it.

World War I may have had a single precipitating cause -- the assassination of Archduke Franz Ferdinand -- but chances are the war would have happened for a slew of other reasons even if the assassin was hit by a bus before he fired the gun.

So it is with our current mess. Americans have been self-sorting for a long time. We tend to live among people who see the world the way we do, and therefore we have a difficult time understanding how anybody could see the world differently. In a Pew Research Center study, almost 80 percent of Donald Trump and Joe Biden supporters reported having few or no friends who supported the other guy.

Organized religion is receding as a binding force in our culture, and for many people, politics -- in the form of nationalism or socialism or some other ism -- is filling the void. Even for the religious, the animosity toward religion arouses a response that infects religion with political partisanship.

Social media tricks our brains in all sorts of unhealthy ways. Whole business models have been constructed to make money by constantly making people angry at other people.