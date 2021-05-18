JONAH GOLDBERG: Deterrence method for piracy might discourage cyberattacks

It all sounds so futuristic. But sometimes when we get a glimpse of future threats, it’s wise to rummage through the lessons of the past.

As metaphors go, describing the internet as a vast ocean isn’t half bad. There are enormous continental powers such as Facebook. There are archipelagos of smaller sites linked to each other in various ways. There are even remote lawless islands in hard-to-access backwaters like the dark web. And, as with a real ocean, commerce and communication depend on being able to navigate it.

In the 18th and 19th centuries, being a seafaring nation brought power, prosperity and prestige. And it brought pirates.

Which brings me back to DarkSide. Sure, it’s a criminal organization, and its members should be brought to justice. But it’s also fascinating. DarkSide’s hackers claim to be bound by an ethical code, saying they won’t hack hospitals or schools.

“We are apolitical, we do not participate in geopolitics, do not need to tie us with a defined government and look for other our motives [sic],” DarkSide said in a statement. “Our goal is to make money, and not creating problems for society.”