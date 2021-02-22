JONAH GOLDBERG: Impeachment trials aren’t about proving criminal behavior

For similar reasons, Congress has the impeachment power. It is also too important to leave to the lawyers.

In a criminal court, if you’re found guilty of inciting lethal insurrection, you go to jail. In an impeachment trial, if you’re found guilty of the same charge, you lose your job. Or, in Donald Trump’s case, the ability to hold it ever again. That’s it.

And yet, over and over, defenders of impeached presidents -- both Republican and Democrat -- make it sound as if the highest principles of justice, the Constitution and the rule of law are at stake if the president isn’t afforded the full benefit of criminal legal standards.

It’s all nonsense.

For instance, in their defense brief, Trump’s lawyers claim that his remarks egging on the crowd on Jan. 6 are protected under the First Amendment. They’re probably right. But so what?

The president of a corporation has every freedom to go on TV to declare that his company’s products are defective. But the board of his company could -- and would -- fire him according to whatever procedure they liked. If the head of the Smithsonian invited a mob to protest outside the Air and Space Museum and the mob ransacked the place because of lies he told them, the regents wouldn’t await a legal verdict before firing him.