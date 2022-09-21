 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jonah Goldberg: No party is innocent when it comes to America's lack of an immigration policy

When it comes to immigration, and especially at this moment in our politics, I'm a "bothsides-er." These days, complaining about both sides — Democrats and Republicans — invites a lot of scorn and ridicule, usually from people on one side. On some issues that scorn might be deserved. But on immigration, I am happy to seethe with contempt on the sidelines.

JONAH GOLDBERG

Jonah Goldberg is an editor-at-large of National Review Online and a visiting fellow at the American Enterprise Institute.

Consider the brouhaha over Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis sending 50 migrants to the tiny liberal enclave of Martha's Vineyard. I'm against using poor, desperate people as political props. The fact that DeSantis may have misled some migrants about what they were signing up for is even worse — though cries of "human trafficking" and "kidnapping" strike me as ridiculous, partisan-fueled nonsense.

DeSantis' cynical stunt did everything he hoped it would. He upped the ante on Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, who has been sending busloads of (apparently consenting) migrants to liberal cities like New York and Chicago. Abbott's efforts have a high quotient of "owning the libs" to them as well, as he has not coordinated with local officials, preferring to drop them off by surprise, most recently at Vice President Kamala Harris' residence. Arizona's Gov. Doug Ducey, another Republican, has been more responsible, coordinating with local officials to ensure migrants find support when they get off the bus.

But it was DeSantis' move that sent Democrats and much of the media into a frenzy of outrage — which is exactly what he wanted. No wonder Donald Trump is reportedly furious that DeSantis is stealing the limelight from him. I will be surprised if DeSantis doesn't get a bump in the polls among Republicans. Many Democrats won't be surprised either, because they've convinced themselves that "the cruelty is the point" of Republican policies.

What neither side will admit — even after the furor over the Martha's Vineyard stunt dies down — is that immigration is a very hard problem. But we have two parties dominated by voices that claim otherwise. On one side are the Republicans who agree it's a problem, just not a very hard one. Simply build a wall, close the border and deport those who are here. On the other side are the Democrats who have trouble admitting that immigration is a problem at all.

Just last week, Harris insisted "the border is secure." You don't have to be a partisan Republican to find that insulting to your intelligence. In the last 11 months, nearly 2 million migrants have been apprehended at the border. Thousands of migrants have died on both sides of the border precisely because they rightly believe it's not secure. A majority of Americans — including 4 in 10 Democrats — believe it's at least partly true that America is "experiencing an invasion." That sounds like a problem to me.

Whether you dislike their tactics or not, DeSantis and the GOP have a legitimate point. For years, Democratic politicians, particularly mayors of "sanctuary cities," have pandered to immigration activists by proclaiming "no one is illegal" and everyone is welcome and that people who complain about immigration are just bigots who can't handle diversity. Obviously, some bigoted Republicans have made such charges very easy for Democrats.

But New York Mayor Eric Adams made it seem like his city was overwhelmed by a humanitarian crisis when some 6,000 migrants were bused up from Texas over the course of weeks. Texas gets almost that many every few days. Moreover, the federal government has been transporting migrants around the country for years under the Obama, Trump and Biden administrations — for administrative and security purposes.

When DeSantis and Abbot do this, the media calls it an outrage, and yes, it's meant to spark outrage — but it also calls attention to a national crisis. If you tuned in to media reports, you'd think the crisis is what Republicans are doing with a tiny number of migrants, not the millions of migrants who've been arriving at the border for years.

We got to this point because about a decade ago, both parties decided it was in their interest to have the issue to rally around rather than solve the problem via some compromise. Both parties benefited from demonizing the other and both shared the same faulty assumption that Latinos were somehow destined to vote for Democrats. Both sides have preferred to exploit the dysfunction they caused.

For years, when asked what my preferred immigration policy would be, my standard answer has been "to have one." I agree with Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Massachusetts) when she says, "It is cruel to treat human beings like pawns in a political game." But that is precisely what Republicans and Democrats have been doing for a long time.

Mary Sanchez: Texas Gov. Abbott's migrant bus stunt could work – accidentally

Mary Sanchez, Tribune Content Agency

Mary Sanchez

Word Count: 905

Posted 09/16/2022 at 8:59 pm EST

For Release 09/16/2022

In the race to prove who is the most politically smug and cravenly obtuse to human rights, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis just pulled into the lead.

Perhaps you didn't realize there was a contest. But there's a struggle among some Republican governors to see who can poke the hardest at the resolve of Democrat-run cities that have long professed to be welcoming to immigrants.

The gamesmanship began in April. That's when Texas Gov. Greg Abbott began shoving migrants onto buses and sending them to Washington, D.C., New York and Chicago. Arizona Gov. Doug. Ducey soon joined in. More than 10,000 migrants have been sent on their way in this fashion.

Enter DeSantis. He's claiming credit for flying about 50 Venezuelans to tony Martha's Vineyard, which has the image of being a bastion of bucolic relaxation for the well-heeled, and the liberal.

The Venezuelans could have found employment already, if left to their own ingenuity, despite it being the end of the summer season. They're migrants, after all, people who exemplify the entrepreneurial grit and spirit that all politicians laud, but increasingly fail to uplift in action.

Abbott and DeSantis aren't trying to be generous. They are doing a political stunt. All they really want is to antagonize the Democratic mayors of those cities and score political points for their bases.

Those aims have been accomplished, and possibly more, though inadvertently.

What if Abbott and his mini-him followers among GOP governors are so wrong that they're right? What if Abbott and the other governors cooperated and became a part of the solution?

Consider the possibilities if they changed their approach, and began to treat the migrants with fairness, respect, and -- gasp -- kindness.

But Abbott has no intention of working with the federal system that governs immigration. He's not coordinating any of the busloads with the cities that he crassly labels "sanctuary cities." He's comfortable talking about "open borders" and other dog whistles that cause his right-wing base to cheer.

Here's a statement released by DeSantis: "States like Massachusetts, New York, and California will better facilitate the care of these individuals who they have invited into our country by incentivizing illegal immigration through their designation as 'sanctuary states' and support for the Biden Administration's open border policies."

This is far less President Joe Biden's fault than what the GOP governors wish people to believe. Natural disasters due to climate change, deep corruption in foreign governments, backlogs in our own immigration system and the effects of the pandemic are all involved.

What can't be dismissed is that the U.S.-Mexico border is awash this year with record numbers of desperate people from a wide range of countries presenting themselves to border agents to seek asylum. That's legal. It's their right to try.

The deserts, mountains and city terrain that encompasses the southern border have always been just the first stop.

People want to quickly move on to other cities, to unite with relatives, to chase job opportunities.

What if Abbott and the other mayors coordinated with the federal government and with the cities that he's trying to smugly shame? He could play a hand in solving some of our immigration AND labor problems.

The migrants are generally glad for the free lift. Again, most had planned on trying to travel to other states and cities throughout the U.S. They want to unite with family members. Many believe they can find work (and they likely can, given worker shortages in so many sectors).

Many, especially those from Venezuela and other countries further away from the U.S. border, have already passed through a literal gauntlet of dangers; journeying through jungles, being assaulted by violent criminals and paying bribes to government officials to pass through some territories.

The showmanship antics of a few American governors is nothing by comparison.

But these migrant families need help with basic human needs: food, shelter and safe places for their children.

They also need access to agencies that can help them take legal steps toward refugee status. It's a process, involving immigration courts and basically waiting for a case to be heard, if migrants can show they have a credible fear for not wanting to return to their native lands.

Abbott saw human widgets. The migrants are nothing more than props to him, suitable for shuttling off to the nation's capital like homing pigeons to deliver a snarky message to the Biden administration.

The cities, thankfully, see migrants as human beings. Many Americans in these cities welcome the arrivals, sometimes literally by greeting them. Volunteers and agencies are reacting by calling the governors' bluff.

But it's unsustainable.

And the incredibly dysfunctional immigration system isn't designed to handle this many asylum requests efficiently.

The United States is still one of the best places in the world for deserving families to restart, to plug into education and find a way to achieve. That can't be accomplished outside the federal system. It must happen in close coordination with the local governments of places were the migrants want to live and work.

Desperate people seeking asylum aren't political playthings. Congress needs to step up and the governors need to step back and rethink their approach.

Somebody needs to call a truce on this nonsense.

CAL THOMAS: Another Irish exodus

CAL THOMAS: Another Irish exodus

DUBLIN – Americans are not the only ones suffering from high fuel and food prices, along with rapidly increasing costs for housing and rising …

