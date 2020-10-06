JONAH GOLDBERG: Trump's unwillingness to disappoint his fans may be his undoing

The second reason is more practical. If you want to make this your lifelong vocation, you need to protect your credibility. If you change your views solely to pander to your audience, the only people who will find you credible are the people who don’t care about credibility.

Politicians are a little different, of course. For most of them, the top priority is getting elected. That changes the equation. I don’t think it absolves them from the obligation to tell the truth — or the obligation to put the needs of constituents and the country ahead of their own — but you can see how seductive it might be to tell voters what they want to hear rather than what they need to hear. That illuminates why so many people distrust and dislike politicians.

What does this have to do with the debate? Trump cares about his fans more than any president in my lifetime. He doesn’t just care; he relies on them to give him ideas. Trump depends on rallies of cheering groupies to test-drive his slogans and priorities.