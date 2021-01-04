JONAH GOLDBERG: Veep gambit puts some GOP legislators on stupid side of history

A lot of stupid things are said about history.

For example, there is no “right side” of history, if by that you mean events are destined to play out in some sort of preordained way.

But there is such a thing as being on the stupid side of history — and there’s a mad rush to be on it.

President Donald Trump’s lawyers failed to convince a single judge, Trump-appointed or otherwise, that there was systemic fraud in the 2020 election, never mind sufficiently outrageous fraud to warrant literally disenfranchising millions of voters. So Rep. Louie Gohmert, R-Texas, is suing Vice President Mike Pence to force him to do exactly that.

The lawsuit is premised on an idea very popular in the more feverish corners of the right. It holds that because the vice president has a ceremonial role in receiving the certified votes from the states, he actually has the authority to reject any votes he doesn’t like. There are people who want Mr. Pence on Jan. 6 to take the official, certified and approved electoral votes and say, in effect, “Nope, these don’t count. Send me electoral votes for my boss, Donald Trump.”

I’m reluctant to take this argument too seriously, lest some people get the impression that it’s a serious argument. But here’s what you need to know.