Jonah Goldberg: Why 'RINOs' would fare better in the Senate midterms than Trump's MAGA candidates

I’m a fan of ironic nicknames: big men named “Tiny,” bald dudes who go by “Curly,” etc. But in politics there’s no nickname more ironic than RINO, short for “Republican in Name Only.”

JONAH GOLDBERG

Jonah Goldberg is editor-in-chief of The Dispatch and the host of The Remnant podcast. His Twitter handle is @JonahDispatch.

Originally it was supposed to describe Republicans who went along with Democrats for political expediency. In the 1990s, when RINO really took off as a conservative epithet, it was usually aimed at either liberal Republicans like Pennsylvania Sen. Arlen Specter or obnoxious Republicans who relished opportunities to break party ranks, also like Arlen Specter.

Today it basically just means “not MAGA” or “insufficiently Trumpy.”

And that’s the irony, because the so-called RINOs are pretty much the only politicians who actually care about the Republican Party.

The hopes of the GOP in retaking the U.S. Senate in November depend entirely on a handful of first-time candidates: celebrity TV doctor Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania, former football star Herschel Walker in Georgia, retired general and active crank Donald Bolduc in New Hampshire and, in Arizona, Blake Masters, a former libertarian minion of billionaire Peter Thiel.

Aside from being hand-picked by former President Trump, what they all have in common is not just little-to-no political experience but also shallow roots in the Republican Party. And yet, they all vow to take on the RINOs controlling the GOP, and the RINO-in-Chief, Sen. Mitch McConnell.

McConnell is a lifelong Republican who beat Bob Dole’s record as the longest-serving GOP Senate floor leader. He has earned Democratic animosity for decades, not least for orchestrating the conservative takeover of the Supreme Court. But in MAGA land he’s a liberal stooge. Stop laughing.

Meanwhile, Trump, a former Democrat and Reform Party presidential wannabe, had to be talked out of leaving the GOP to start his own party. He’s never put the needs of the party ahead of his own. He uses the term RINO to describe any Republican who crosses him — on impeachment, on his election lies, whatever. He says “ ‘Giveaway’ Mitch McConnell” is a RINO “who gives the Dems everything, and gets NOTHING for it — Never fights for Republicans!”

But the obsession with RINOs goes beyond Trump. In a recent interview with MAGA mogul Steve Bannon, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Georgia) said that if Masters wins, he won’t vote for McConnell as leader, and that will amount to “cutting the head off the snake” by “defeating Mitch McConnell, the RINO that has controlled the Senate for years now.”

Indeed, Greene believes that was the real reason McConnell’s super PAC, the Senate Leadership Fund, was pulling nearly $10 million worth of ad buys out of Arizona: “Because Blake Masters is not the type of senator Mitch McConnell wants in Washington.”

Of course, it couldn’t be that the race is getting away from Masters, and McConnell is opting to support salvageable races elsewhere, including in Ohio where J.D. Vance, another newbie handpicked by Trump and Thiel, is struggling to win what should be an easy race. The Senate fund last month announced an infusion of $28 million to support Vance’s effort.

Trump has more cash on hand, $99 million, in his Save America PAC than the $80 million the Democratic National Committee and Republican National Committee have combined. Trump spent some money in the primaries to take out incumbent Republicans who were insufficiently loyal to him, but since then Save America has given a total of $757,000 to federal candidates and $150,000 to the Republican Party, according to Open Secrets. In August alone, it spent $3.9 million on Trump’s legal fees.

McConnell’s Senate Leadership Fund is spending 10 times that in Georgia alone, to drag Walker across the finish line (On Friday, Trump allies announced a new super PAC — MAGA Inc. — that will allegedly give more money in the midterms, but the real goal is to create a new vehicle to fund a 2024 bid.)

In all of these Senate races, a RINO would have fared better. Arizona and New Hampshire Govs. Doug Ducey and Chris Sununu would have won in a cakewalk but balked at the idea of running amid Trump’s wreckage. Oz barely beat David McCormick in Pennsylvania’s Senate primary, thanks to Trump’s help, but McCormick would have been the better general election candidate. And pretty much any Republican capable of speaking in complete sentences would surely be doing better than Walker is doing right now in Georgia. But Trump put his own needs ahead of the party’s.

Trump accuses McConnell of being a “a pawn for the Democrats,” but Democrats benefit when Trump is in the news, which is why President Biden and the Democrats are trying to make the midterms all about Trump and “MAGA Republicans.” It makes you wonder: Who’s the real pawn?

In the race to prove who is the most politically smug and cravenly obtuse to human rights, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis just pulled into the lead.

Perhaps you didn't realize there was a contest. But there's a struggle among some Republican governors to see who can poke the hardest at the resolve of Democrat-run cities that have long professed to be welcoming to immigrants.

The gamesmanship began in April. That's when Texas Gov. Greg Abbott began shoving migrants onto buses and sending them to Washington, D.C., New York and Chicago. Arizona Gov. Doug. Ducey soon joined in. More than 10,000 migrants have been sent on their way in this fashion.

Enter DeSantis. He's claiming credit for flying about 50 Venezuelans to tony Martha's Vineyard, which has the image of being a bastion of bucolic relaxation for the well-heeled, and the liberal.

The Venezuelans could have found employment already, if left to their own ingenuity, despite it being the end of the summer season. They're migrants, after all, people who exemplify the entrepreneurial grit and spirit that all politicians laud, but increasingly fail to uplift in action.

Abbott and DeSantis aren't trying to be generous. They are doing a political stunt. All they really want is to antagonize the Democratic mayors of those cities and score political points for their bases.

Those aims have been accomplished, and possibly more, though inadvertently.

What if Abbott and his mini-him followers among GOP governors are so wrong that they're right? What if Abbott and the other governors cooperated and became a part of the solution?

Consider the possibilities if they changed their approach, and began to treat the migrants with fairness, respect, and -- gasp -- kindness.

But Abbott has no intention of working with the federal system that governs immigration. He's not coordinating any of the busloads with the cities that he crassly labels "sanctuary cities." He's comfortable talking about "open borders" and other dog whistles that cause his right-wing base to cheer.

Here's a statement released by DeSantis: "States like Massachusetts, New York, and California will better facilitate the care of these individuals who they have invited into our country by incentivizing illegal immigration through their designation as 'sanctuary states' and support for the Biden Administration's open border policies."

This is far less President Joe Biden's fault than what the GOP governors wish people to believe. Natural disasters due to climate change, deep corruption in foreign governments, backlogs in our own immigration system and the effects of the pandemic are all involved.

What can't be dismissed is that the U.S.-Mexico border is awash this year with record numbers of desperate people from a wide range of countries presenting themselves to border agents to seek asylum. That's legal. It's their right to try.

The deserts, mountains and city terrain that encompasses the southern border have always been just the first stop.

People want to quickly move on to other cities, to unite with relatives, to chase job opportunities.

What if Abbott and the other mayors coordinated with the federal government and with the cities that he's trying to smugly shame? He could play a hand in solving some of our immigration AND labor problems.

The migrants are generally glad for the free lift. Again, most had planned on trying to travel to other states and cities throughout the U.S. They want to unite with family members. Many believe they can find work (and they likely can, given worker shortages in so many sectors).

Many, especially those from Venezuela and other countries further away from the U.S. border, have already passed through a literal gauntlet of dangers; journeying through jungles, being assaulted by violent criminals and paying bribes to government officials to pass through some territories.

The showmanship antics of a few American governors is nothing by comparison.

But these migrant families need help with basic human needs: food, shelter and safe places for their children.

They also need access to agencies that can help them take legal steps toward refugee status. It's a process, involving immigration courts and basically waiting for a case to be heard, if migrants can show they have a credible fear for not wanting to return to their native lands.

Abbott saw human widgets. The migrants are nothing more than props to him, suitable for shuttling off to the nation's capital like homing pigeons to deliver a snarky message to the Biden administration.

The cities, thankfully, see migrants as human beings. Many Americans in these cities welcome the arrivals, sometimes literally by greeting them. Volunteers and agencies are reacting by calling the governors' bluff.

But it's unsustainable.

And the incredibly dysfunctional immigration system isn't designed to handle this many asylum requests efficiently.

The United States is still one of the best places in the world for deserving families to restart, to plug into education and find a way to achieve. That can't be accomplished outside the federal system. It must happen in close coordination with the local governments of places were the migrants want to live and work.

Desperate people seeking asylum aren't political playthings. Congress needs to step up and the governors need to step back and rethink their approach.

Somebody needs to call a truce on this nonsense.

