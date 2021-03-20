JOSH HAMMER: Dems would be shortsighted to nuke the Senate filibuster

To be sure, ending the Senate filibuster is hardly a fait accompli. Sens. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., have expressed reservations, and in a 50-50 deadlocked Senate, Democrats cannot afford to lose a single vote. But if they end up yielding to the already-escalating grassroots pressure and join their colleagues to end or “reform” the filibuster -- more likely than not, this columnist thinks -- Democrats may enjoy short-term gains but will regret their move just as quickly as they came to regret its 2013 predecessor.

First, the very nature of the Senate tends to structurally favor Republicans, given their current political and geographical coalition, in a way that the House does not. Republicans tend to dominate the more sparsely populated, culturally conservative flyover states, which means they can more easily attain a Senate majority without necessarily winning a majority of all popular votes cast over the course of the three election cycles that, combined, generate the Senate’s composition. In this respect, the Senate is similar to the Electoral College, another counter-majoritarian institution that has recently benefited Republicans more than Democrats -- to wit, the 2000 and 2016 presidential elections.