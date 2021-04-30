LEE HAMILTON: 8 threats to order & stability

Our national security experts confront many threats to order and stability in the world. In this column, I touch on a few of the most urgent of them.

Terrorism. While there is no universally accepted definition, we typically use the term to refer to the use of violence, usually by nonstate actors and targeting civilians, to achieve political objectives.

Terrorism has been a fact of international life for a long time. Governments denounce it, even declare war against it, but they have not been able to eradicate it. The challenge is to ensure it doesn’t disrupt a country’s way of life, seriously endanger its people, or damage its economic wellbeing.

Nuclear proliferation. Another critical threat is the spread of military technology, especially nuclear weapons, and other weapons of mass destruction. Arms control agreements are one tool for deterring this threat.

President John F. Kennedy predicted that as many as twenty countries would have nuclear capability by 1964. Today, however, only nine countries are known to have nuclear weapons, and they have not been used since the U.S. bombed Hiroshima and Nagasaki in 1945. So, in some ways, we have done better than expected. But can we keep it up?