LEE HAMILTON: America's standing in the world

Call it American exceptionalism or not, the American people have always embraced the idea that we live in an exceptional country. We are grateful to be Americans. We take a lot of pride in our country, as we should. Pride and patriotism are among America’s greatest strengths.

Having said that, we need to be clear-eyed about our limits. Sometimes we tend to think we should always be No. 1, no matter what metrics we apply. That attitude can lead to arrogance and a lack of interest in the world.

There are always things we can learn from other countries.

South Korea’s success in containing the COVID-19 pandemic is instructive. The U.S. has just over six times the population of South Korea, but we have had nearly 300 times as many COVID-19 cases and nearly 500 times as many deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University data. Other Asian countries have also had notable success in containing the virus. We could learn from them.