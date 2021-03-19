LEE HAMILTON: Biden foreign polic focus on re-engagement

We will reengage, as we have already begun doing, with our traditional allies. Biden said he has spoken with the leaders of some of our close friends -- Canada, Mexico, the UK, Germany, France, Japan, South Korea, and Australia – to reenergize the habit of cooperation, which atrophied under Trump. We will be “standing shoulder to shoulder with our allies and key partners again,” he said.

One striking aspect of Biden’s agenda is its priority on climate change as a global crisis. The United States has rejoined the Paris climate agreement, and Biden will host leaders from other countries for an Earth Day summit to strengthen commitments to fighting climate change. Americans are receptive to this. They have experienced increasingly destructive storms and historic wildfires, flooding, and drought. They are deeply aware of impact of climate change on their communities and the economy, and they support strong federal action.

Biden also wants the U.S. to take leadership in addressing the challenge of refugees, once an area of bipartisan consensus. He is raising the cap on admissions to 125,000 a year, approximately the level under Obama. With more than eighty million people displaced around the world, we can again set an example by opening our doors and supplying safe haven for those fleeing violence and persecution.