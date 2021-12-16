LEE HAMILTON: Can we find our way to the common good?

There’s an antidote for this, but it’s not going to be easy: All of us, ordinary citizens and politicians alike, have to restore in our lives a belief in the importance of the common good—to ask ourselves not what’s good for any one of us, or for our party or business or people who look like us, but what’s good for the country as a whole, in all its complexity and diversity.

I know what you’re going to say: Especially today, there isn’t any single definition of “the common good,” so how can we possibly agree on one? And here’s my response: We live in a country that was designed to allow us to debate the question and to find common ground so we could move forward. In a sense, the common good in America is the opportunity to define the common good. Together.

That’s why the threats of violence and extreme behavior we’re seeing these days are so un-American. Our institutions evolved over centuries to allow us to settle political questions, overcome divisions, and compromise in the interest of progress. When elections officials can’t do their jobs—or when ordinary citizens are afraid to step forward—then our mechanisms for agreeing on the common good break.