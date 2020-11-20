LEE HAMILTON: Election 2020 takeaways

Every year right after an election, I’d find a small pile of requests waiting for me from journalists. They wanted some sort of comment on what it all meant. “What are the voters telling us?” they’d ask.

It’s human nature to want to make sense of such a complex picture—to draw conclusions from many millions of individual decisions. But it is also politically important, because how elected officials interpret the results—or seek to convince others to interpret the results—goes a long way toward shaping the impact of the election.

The key thing to recognize in the wake of November’s voting, and this will not come as news, is that we live in a sharply divided country. When the votes are all counted, projections suggest Joe Biden will wind up with about an 8 million-vote, 4 percentage-point lead, hardly a landslide but still a decisive margin. At the same time, Republicans retain a narrow margin in the Senate and made gains in the House.

What all this adds up to is a governance challenge. Without Republicans and Democrats agreeing to find common ground, it will be hard for the US to exert strong influence around the world and to get ambitious things done. When voters are as on edge as they still appear to be, building a broad and sustainable consensus in favor of difficult policy decisions is arduous.