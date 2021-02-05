LEE HAMILTON: Getting public policy right takes cooperation

Making effective public policy takes more than good ideas and familiarity with the issues. It is not easy, especially when many people have lost trust in government and in each other, but it can be done with attention to time-honored characteristics of good governance.

I mention a few of them. First, in developing public policy, you want to find common ground, to the maximum extent possible, with a range of people. You want to expand areas of cooperation, search for commonalities and build support. The broader the consensus, the more likelihood of success.

You want your policies to be realistic, designed for the world as it is and not the world as you would like it to be. You need to be pragmatic, with a strong focus on what works, remembering that the goal is to solve problems, to get things done that benefit people.

Along with this realism, effective public policy is marked by restraint. It is OK to aim high, but you do not want to overreach or make promises that you cannot possibly fulfill.

As policymakers try to move forward, among their earliest choices is to figure out at what level to attack the problem: federal, state, or local – or some combination of them.