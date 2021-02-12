LEE HAMILTON: Good foreign policy is good domestic policy

But you can see the issue. We are only as strong abroad as we are at home. A nation incapable of managing a pandemic response or riven by conspiracy theories and misinformation or unable to nurture its economy in ways that improve the lives of those who are not already wealthy will struggle to project strength and confidence abroad. That is because there is a direct line between the ideals we seek to communicate and our ability to practice them at home. I have never yet heard of “do as I say, not as I do” turning out to be a good strategy.

This is why I believe our struggles at home over basic democratic processes—over the right to vote and the way those votes are counted—leave us weaker abroad. It is hard to take the greatest democracy in the world seriously when many of its elected leaders were willing to seek to overturn the results of a legitimate election, or when state leaders pursue policies aimed at limiting the ability of voters to cast their ballots.

In the end, you cannot separate foreign and domestic policy. They are different aspects of the same world. What you do with respect to one affects the other.

Over the next few years, if we can do the right thing regarding domestic issues, from the environment to ballot access to the economy, it will strengthen our hand in foreign policy, since of course the rest of the world watches us closely. And if we can use our dealings and posture abroad to stand for the best of American ideals—promoting decency, respecting individuals’ rights, settling disputes as often as possible through responsible negotiation, nurturing democracy and the institutions that sustain it—we will undoubtedly reap the benefits at home through strong political and economic relationships, healthy alliances with friendly nations, and a position as a world leader widely seen as deserving the role.