LEE HAMILTON: The promise of America

In many ways, the history of our country consists of trying to make good on those promises—expanding our conception of the people to whom they apply, working out what self-governance actually means, broadening our definitions of who can participate in American democracy. We can never think of that work as done, or that the promises have been kept. Ben Franklin’s famous reply to Elizabeth Willing Powel when she asked what the Constitutional Convention had created — “A republic, if you can keep it”—sums up the eternal challenge.

This is because the country’s founders entrusted Americans with a form of government that imposes the burden of safeguarding it not just for ourselves, but as a symbol of hope elsewhere—the notion that economic opportunity and political engagement are part and parcel of citizenship. But beyond that, they believed fully that this burden could only be carried by a “virtuous” electorate.