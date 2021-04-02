LEE HAMILTON: US-China relationship is essential, challenging

China has cracked down on dissent, solidified its control of Hong Kong, threatened Taiwan, and oppressed the Uyghur population in Xinjiang province. It reacts angrily to criticism of its human rights record and points to America’s failure to manage the coronavirus pandemic, our deep political divisions, and the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol as evidence of flaws in the U.S. system.

China has pressed claims in the South China Sea, antagonizing us and our allies. It has used its Belt and Road Initiative to gain influence in Asia and Africa and seems intent on using its economic power to rewrite the rules of the international order to its benefit. All of this challenges U.S. global leadership.

President Joe Biden insists the U.S. will face up to China’s threats to our security and values and confront its human rights abuses and its attacks on intellectual property and global governance. Some observers expected Biden to take a conciliatory approach to China, but that’s not happening. At a recent meeting with their Chinese counterparts, top U.S. diplomats called out China’s behavior in Hong Kong and Xinjiang, and Chinese leaders reacted defensively. Soon afterward, the U.S. and several allies-imposed sanctions on Chinese officials over treatment of the Uyghurs.