LEE HAMILTON: We Must Learn from the Attack on the U.S. Capitol

January 20, 2021

With a new administration taking office, it is tempting to put the disturbing events of Jan. 6 behind us. But we should not dismiss – or fail to learn from – what happened when the president of the United States incited his followers to storm the Capitol and try to overturn a lawfully decided election.

The event was a dark moment in our history, a crisis that showed we are living in a time of great stress for our republic. The chaos and violence may turn out to be short-lived, but the anger and rage they represent will remain, and we will have to deal with that.

There is bipartisan acknowledgment that Donald Trump’s incitement of violence created a threat to our country and our institutions of government. Now we must work to repair the credibility, viability, and legitimacy of our democratic institutions, including the Congress.

What we saw on Jan. 6 was an effort to overthrow the democratic process through force. News media shifted in real time from reporting on a protest to describing an insurrection carried out by a mob. Watching the violent scenes play out on television was deeply disturbing.