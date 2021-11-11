LEE HAMILTON: We need a sense of urgency on the environment

Policies that continue to encourage fossil-fuel exploration and extraction, for instance, simply exacerbate the climate change that underlies many of the world’s worst problems. Toxins from heavy metals, plastics, and other pollutants continue to ruin our air, water, and soil, creating immense public health problems in this country and elsewhere. Our oceans increasingly suffer from the longstanding human habit of dumping our waste there. And even when we don’t do it deliberately, our carbon emissions are acidifying ocean waters, killing coral reefs and other animal and plant life.

Meanwhile, when was the last time you heard a serious debate in Congress about environmental policy—of any sort? The US is hardly alone in this, but we can only control our own public policy and hope to influence others’—and for the most part, environmental issues have taken a back seat in recent decades to other pressing concerns. But as the WMO report makes clear, the earth isn’t inclined to wait for us. Which suggests that environmental policy on Capitol Hill and in the White House needs to be moved to the front burner.