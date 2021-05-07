LEE HAMILTON: What do we mean by 'Common Good?'

We can see this at play almost anywhere we look today. It is in our common interest, for example, that as many people as possible be vaccinated against the coronavirus—that’s the best way to protect everyone. But there are plenty of people who don’t want to get vaccinated. Whether and how to respond is a topic of hot debate among businesses and state governments. Indeed, the entire course of the pandemic has laid bare the tension many people see between public health and individual rights.

Similarly, we can probably all agree that it is in the common interest that Americans be able to live up to their economic potential. But when you get down to brass tacks, as in the Biden administration’s huge infrastructure package, pretty much every interest group in the country will be pushing its own interests—and couching them as for the common good. So who stands back to look at what actually is in the best overall interest of our nation and its long-term economic future?