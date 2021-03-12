LEE HAMILTON: What foreign policy could look like

We often think of foreign and domestic policy as two separate and distinct fields. But for an American president, they are inextricably tied together. And as the Biden administration moves forward on its priorities, this is likely to become clear.

The reason is that what we do in one area has an impact on what we can do in the other. If we are not strong economically and politically at home—stable, prosperous, free—we are weaker in the world. And for those of us at home, our ability to lead globally is not only of great interest but affects our perception of our own country. There may be concern of US involvement in entangling wars, but Americans also tend to believe that we have much to contribute to the world and that it can be a better place because of American participation and leadership. Many of our allies—the countries with which we trade and that help us build our economy—believe so, too.

Yet we cannot carry on major aspects of American policy around the world without the support of the American people, which means explaining what we are aiming for, what we are planning to do, and why we plan to do it. In other words, it is important for President Biden to continue to articulate to Americans what he believes the US role in the world should look like and to make the case for their support in pursuing it.