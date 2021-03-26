LEE HAMILTON: Where domestic policy seems headed

One of them has already begun making headlines, as young migrants and migrant families show up in rising numbers at the southern border and federal officials scramble to shelter and process them—and in many cases, expel them under a Trump administration public health order that Biden is under pressure to drop. This all comes after a flurry of early executive actions aimed at developing a more generous immigration stance and talking up a “path to citizenship” for people in the country illegally and is a reminder that shifts in policy can produce results that overwhelm the best intentions. My sense is that many Americans would welcome a reasoned and humane approach to immigration—but not if it produces chaos.

And just as Republicans on Capitol Hill are seizing on events at the border to raise the heat on immigration reform efforts, so the other big item on the administration’s agenda—infrastructure—may also fall prey to intense partisanship. If ever there was an issue on which Democrats and Republicans ought to be able to carve out agreement, it’s spending money to bring roads, highways, bridges, public water systems, and other basics necessary to modern life up to snuff. So far, the two parties continue to insist they intend to work together, and the Biden administration says that bipartisanship is a priority. But as Democrats push for an expansive view of infrastructure—including cyber-security, public transit, and shifting spending priorities toward cleaner energy—and Republicans insist that they will not back any move to raise taxes to fund infrastructure improvements, the stage is set for a classic Washington face-off.