LEE HAMILTON: Why I'm optimistic about the future

One of the great privileges of teaching and working on a university campus is the chance to be in regular touch with young people. Even better, I sometimes get asked to give talks elsewhere and to meet with young people of all kinds and descriptions—sometimes one on one, sometimes in small groups, sometimes with as many as 50 or 60 people.

Over the past few years, this has given me a chance to observe the upcoming generation of citizens and leaders, and what I’ve seen heartens me. Not least because the young people I’ve met are, for the most part, deeply concerned about the future of the country. They can be sharply critical, but it’s clear that most of them take a fundamental pride in what this nation stands for and how far it’s traveled over the centuries.

This shows up in a fundamental respect for the country’s diversity, and an overall respect for many of the institutions of representative democracy: the military, the courts, law enforcement, the health care system—though Congress often comes in for some sharp words. To be sure, they can also be critical of these institutions’ flaws, but I haven’t encountered anyone who wants to tear them up and start over again. Instead, they want to fix what’s in front of them. They’re curious about how the nation’s institutions work, even skeptical, but they don’t reject them outright as irredeemably flawed.