The trials and tribulations (and hopefully not tragedies) of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will continue to play out before the eyes of the world.

Because, at this point, it's their viewfinder that's managing the scope of what we see — or attempting to, anyway.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are trying desperately to control the narrative to their most recent splash in the limelight.

It's not going well.

First off, here is a recap of what happened. The couple was leaving an awards ceremony in New York City, one where Markle was honored at the Women of Vision gala, noted for her advocacy on behalf of women and girls. Prince Harry attended as well, as did Markle's mother, Doria Ragland. The group left in a convoy of vehicles with an entourage that included security personnel, but was then hounded at the very least by trailing freelance paparazzi angling for a photograph or video.

News of the episode quickly turned into a debate about whether the incident was a "near catastrophic car chase" — potentially injurious to life and limb as the royal couple claims — or if it was merely "challenging," as the NYPD has described it.

Here's part of the Sussexs' take per a statement issued later:

"This relentless pursuit, lasting over two hours, resulted in multiple near collisions involving other drivers on the road, pedestrians and two NYPD officers," the spokesperson said.

Somehow, the idea of a high-speed chase took hold, although that assertion was not in the statement. Of course, anyone with any experience of New York City traffic knows that no one travels fast in Manhattan. Gridlock is more like it.

Mayor Eric Adams said as much, as did the police.

Subsequent reporting showed that the royal couple was trying to throw the publicity hounds off, pulling into a police precinct and transferring to a cab at one point.

Security experts are now weighing in, critical of the lack of planning and apparent missteps of the people hired by the couple to secure their travel that night.

Prince Harry tried to order Backgrid photo agency to turn over any images or video that were taken. Not in America, buddy, not in America.

The legal reply included a remark about this nation's battle with and defeat of England for the rights we hold dear, including rights to personal property, public spaces and press freedoms.

Though it might not be what the couple wants to hear, they are freer in America to proclaim themselves very private people. They are also freer to undercut that contention.

A person would have to be in deep denial, negligently ignorant of the past, not to see the similarities between this ordeal and Princess Diana's death in 1997. She died in a Paris tunnel when her car crashed as she tried to escape a frenzied pursuit of the press.

Prince Harry is surely haunted by that crash and fears a repeat incident — this time involving his wife.

And yet, media attention matters so much to them. It's this cruel dance that they've largely chosen for their lives.

To remain relevant in a clickbait, social influencer-dominated America, they must be seen in public and have it documented. But you can't always control how that happens.

Carefully staged and crafted interviews with the likes of Oprah to discuss racism within the royal family, a Netflix series detailing their love story, and even the Duke's very personal autobiography about being the "spare" to the throne, only feeds the voracious appetite of the celebrity-consuming masses.

Markle is no longer acting. There are no new movies or series to promote. The prince is not a working member of the royal family. He was born into it, but decided the royal trappings didn't suit him or his life now as a married father.

Fresh photos are part of the new formula. And the paparazzi, some of them offensively aggressive, will come with Prince Harry and Markle's pact with fame.

The lesson of Harry and Meghan may just be a simple one of identity.

If you layer an image of yourself as the victim — of your family's racism, of the monarchy's demands, or of the excesses of the press, your life can quickly become a circular trap.

It's not that these aspects of the prince's life, along with the couple's life together, don't hold some obvious truths.

God awful was the horrendous treatment the British press gave to Markle upon learning that she was dating Prince Harry. One headline read "straight outta Compton" in reference to the duchess, which was among the worst, as it seethed with racial animosity and stereotyping.

But now, they're several years down the road, with two adorable children. Yet they are still chasing the very fame — largely unearned via marriage and birth alone — that keeps ensnaring them in what they purportedly abhor: too much attention, not under their control.

It's a trap they've entered, perhaps unwittingly at first, not realizing the potential depth and scale of troubles that would follow.

For the prince, it's an especially heavy toll.

He's a man without his royal trappings, his home country, original family and perhaps most damagingly, without his beloved mother. And now he's ensnared in fear of losing his wife to a similar path.