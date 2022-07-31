MARY SANCHEZ: Jim Thorpe - The misunderstood GOAT

Today, the term GOAT too easily rolls out of the mouths of sports fans, broadcasters, and others, so much so that it’s been somewhat cheapened as a term of respect.

Few athletes are truly deserving of the title. Some ought to be cast aside for tarnishing their own reputation with bad off-the-court, or field, behavior. Sportsmanship, in all its congenial meanings, should matter.

Smaller numbers of people have the athletic prowess to play multiple sports professionally, much less see their record speeds or scores stand for lengthy amounts of time.

So many advancements have been made in sports equipment, in training and recovery. Athletes today literally accomplish feats that weren’t physically feasible in prior generations. Athleticism just keeps advancing.

And then, there is Olympic medalist Jim Thorpe of the Sac and Fox tribe of Oklahoma. Thorpe really was one of the greatest athletes, ever. He often receives that accolade, but still has his legacy smeared by regurgitated stories, rumors and myths.

His physical accomplishments were often twisted, laced with innuendo and outright stereotypes — “the lazy Indian,” “the drunken Indian,” or the broke, hapless man living a vagabond lifestyle in a trailer. And there was the image of him as a naïve, under-educated rule-breaker who somehow deserved it when he was stripped of his Olympic gold. As a Native American, Thorpe’s history has long been twisted through a white lens, often making him out to be nearly destitute by the time of his death in 1953. None of it was true.

Thorpe won Olympic gold medals in the decathlon and the pentathlon in 1912. He simultaneously played professional baseball and football, interchanging his sport by the seasons. He was co-founder and first president of what became the National Football League. He was a descendant of Chief Black Hawk. He fought for the rights of Native American actors, working to shield them from stereotype-casting and establishing the Native American Actors Guild.

You might have caught the spasm of publicity recently surrounding the news that Thorpe was given back his status as the sole winner of his Olympic medals from the 1912 Olympic games in Stockholm.

It’s almost a footnote to the long saga of restoring his legacy, some of which still needs to occur.

The announcement by the International Olympic Committee restored his status as the sole winner of the events. It was a long delayed next step. Replacement medals — cast from the same mold as the originals — were given to Thorpe’s children in 1982, who then gave them to the Oklahoma State Historical Society.

Several of Thorpe’s sons felt that the 1975 book, “Jim Thorpe, World’s Greatest Athlete,” by Robert W. Wheeler, is the definitive account of their father. It was Wheeler’s wife, Florence Ridlon, who found a pamphlet for the official rule book of the 1912 games while researching at the Library of Congress. The discovery gave her the leverage to prove that the procedures weren’t followed when Thorpe had been stripped of his medals for breaking his amateur status. At that time, only amateurs — meaning non-paid or professional athletes — could compete in the Olympics.

Thorpe supposedly broke that rule when Glenn S. “Pop” Warner, Thorpe’s coach at Carlisle Indian School in Pennsylvania, sent him to play semi-professional summer baseball in North Carolina. He got paid $2 a game. And then, there is the final insult, although this one delves into family turmoil.

In 2015, the U.S. Supreme Court declined to hear the case disputing the legalities surrounding Thorpe’s burial site. Some of Thorpe’s remaining sons and the Sac Fox Nation of Oklahoma had brought the case.

After his death, the children were preparing to bury their father in Oklahoma. They began a three-day ritual for honoring the dead of the tribe. But Thorpe’s third wife arrived with law enforcement and a hearse. She literally took the body.

She wanted a more lasting monument to her famous husband.

Eventually, she gave his body to two boroughs in Pennsylvania that agreed to change their name to Jim Thorpe, in exchange for burial rights. Thorpe’s sons had argued that the mausoleum should be considered a museum and that it was subject to protection under the federal Native American Graves Protection and Repatriation Act. Their appeal was denied by the court, without comment.

It’s surreal that the legend’s body was basically sold off and denied sacred ancestral rituals. Certainly his wife who took the body hoped to attract tourists to the mausoleum. And yet, many people today still hold Thorpe to a standard where his accomplishments have a supernatural scope, like he wasn’t a mere mortal.

He was gifted in sport, naturally athletic. That doesn’t mean he didn’t practice hard, with great discipline. He drank alcohol, but moderately. In fact, a few of his sons always emphasized that their father’s most consistent message was, “Don’t cuss, exercise, eat right and go to bed early.”

It’s layman’s terminology, but no doubt has become the routine of many professional athletes today.