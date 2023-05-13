Remember the hysteria over Y2K?

Media, admittedly, was complicit then, as it is now.

In 1999, there was mass concern and news stories galore on how the world as we knew it would implode when computer systems would falter, unable to manage a shift to the year 2000 because of a coding glitch.

That frenzy sounds a bit daft now. But on Dec. 31, 1999, the clock ticked down and people held their breath, some from bomb shelter-like crevices they'd stocked with canned goods. Some families crawled into them and held tight.

Watching what didn't happen along the U.S.-Mexico border is reminiscent of that Y2K miscalculation.

Title 42, a pandemic-era policy, ended at 11:59 p.m. Eastern time on May 11.

The Trump administration originated it. The rule allowed U.S. border agents to quickly expel migrants from the U.S. in order to stem the spread of the COVID-19 virus. Yet there were no legal consequences for the migrants, so this set off a scramble for many to reenter.

The Biden administration found the policy useful too, in lieu of meaningful immigration reform.

That set off a New Year's Eve style countdown at various ports of entry across the nearly 2,000-mile border with Mexico, with everyone camping out and preparing as the clock wound down.

In recent weeks, the ranks of U.S. Customs and Border Patrol agents were increased to 24,000. About 1,500 active duty military were sent to help out, as well as thousands of private contractors who were employed to assist in the predicted chaos.

Those who like to exploit anything that has to do with desperate migrants (especially if the latter are brown in skin color) took their seats, warning that a massive surge of unwashed refuse from other nations would advance through our "open border." That seems apocalyptic, but many interpretations of the migrants are that crass in tone.

Then, just like the Y2K scare, nothing much happened.

There wasn't and hasn't been a new surge of migrants. The numbers are still extraordinary, no doubt, with thousands lining up, trying to turn themselves in for processing. They are hoping for a chance at legal entry before the new rules kick in. But if expelled, many can expect no legal entry for five years and in some cases, depending on their circumstances, criminal penalties.

The Dallas Morning News, which has deftly covered the border for generations, led with a headline of 'No doomsday': El Paso sees calm, for now, ahead of Title 42 expiration late Thursday.

Officials in El Paso and Brownsville, both heavy crossing areas, reported the numbers as "manageable," according to reports.

But in fact, this pandemic-era non-solution is no more.

Yet globally, drought, political upheaval, war and dire poverty are uprooting people from their native lands. Those conditions, many exacerbated by the pandemic, will continue. These occurrences are nothing short of humanitarian crises, deeply complicated by geopolitics.

But for now, at our border, the plight of migrants is being mitigated and managed by many good Samaritans, churches, and shelters, in coordination with government officials.

Wanna-be documentarians and militia sleuths claiming to be MAGA enforcers recently showed up at the border. They filmed the piles of trash left behind by some migrants, people who'd traveled on foot and train from half-way across the world.

If these curious or vigilante Americans want to see squalor and witness first hand real threats to life and limb, they might be enlightened by going to countries from which the migrants fled — Venezuela, Ecuador, Peru, and West African nations.

Listening to some of these carnival barkers, you'd think that these desperate immigrant mothers and fathers, single people and even teenagers traveling alone are all transporting fentanyl, or are ready to commit horrific crimes as payback for what they owe cartels. Some are even portrayed as terrorists who can't wait to inflict harm on the U.S.

Nothing could be further from the truth. Most migrants are willing to stand in line for hours in the hope of gaining legal entry.

Meanwhile, the people best placed to reform our inept and complicated immigration policies - i.e. the politicians - are busy doing what they normally do: blame each other.

Texas Sen. Ted Cruz staged his own temper tantrum for the press, shouting about how the problem at the border was all President Joe Biden's fault, while claiming that under former President Donald Trump, everything had been well-managed and orderly.

What a bunch of malarkey.

Biden played a sort of verbal hide and seek with reporters who tried to get him on tape with gotcha-style questions. Earlier in the week, his office decided to undercut long-standing international rules for asylum seekers.

Biden wants people to apply only in third countries before attempting to reach the U.S. They can also use an app and attempt to schedule an appointment at a U.S. border port of entry, a process that's become its own cruel lottery with a tiny amount of winning tickets.

Civil liberty organizations are already suing to reverse Biden's new policy.

Vice President Kamala Harris, who was ordered to deal with the border as part of her duties when the administration took office, said nothing. The administration only noted that Harris was being kept up to date on developments at the border.

OK. It's true that most of what needs to happen along the U.S.-Mexico border, must originate in Washington, specifically in Congress. And it's not going to happen anytime soon.

The 2024 elections will be upon us soon and immigration is just too sweet a talking point. Candidates from both parties will pontificate about being a nation of proud immigrant stock.

But they'll be speaking into the vacuum left by the end of Title 42.

The policy was always a stop-gap, never a solution and most certainly not a heavy-lift solution to the complicated mess that is our immigration system. We need an overhaul that allows for adequate entry, fairness in unclogging backlogged immigration courts and streamlined processes to fill our labor needs. We can unite family members while managing border security.

Let's start the clock.