Mary Sanchez: No, the school board didn't ban the Bible or Anne Frank — This time

And then, they came for the Bible.

The word of God itself was widely reported to be under the microscope recently in the hyper-politicized and often hyperbolic debate about what books are acceptable in our public schools and libraries.

The Bible, in several editions, was temporarily taken from a Texas district’s libraries for review and reconsideration. It’s part of a sweep to keep children from viewing “inappropriate” content in the eyes of some parents.

Their frame of reference as to what constitutes violent or sexual content, as well as porn, has become the center of the conflict.

But some of the most conservative voices momentarily lost their minds when the Bible was tossed in.

They’d been previously applauding the challenge of 40 other books in the Keller Independent School District near the Fort Worth/Dallas area.

Most of the other books in question have gay, lesbian, transgender or racial themes in them.

The howling over books reverberated as an echo of fair warning to school districts in other states.

The outrage in Texas was discussed recently by popular hosts on Fox News.

They gnashed their teeth over the Bible being caught up in new policies, which also targeted a graphic novel adaptation of Anne Frank’s Diary.

Salon.com posted an article that read almost like a Saturday Night Live mashup. The commentary mirrored the liberal voices horrified by the potential censorship of books like Toni Morrison’s “The Bluest Eye” and “All Boys Aren’t Blue” by George Johnson.

Both of those books, by the way, were approved after extensive scrutiny by administration higher-ups and librarians in the Texas district last fall.

And the latest on the Bible and a graphic novel adaptation of Anne Frank’s Dairy is that all have also passed renewed scrutiny, with the district posting the approval on Aug. 19.

But the American tradition of book banning will continue to play out in board meetings around the country. Expect it to grow stronger in the coming year. Keller Independent School District is therefore a cautionary tale.

If you dig deeper and beyond the big headlines, any thinking person would feel for the superintendent of the district. He did not personally choose the new board that instituted the new policies and examinations.

But Superintendent Rick Westfall took to the district’s website in recent days to correct any misinformation and, alarmingly, to warn those against threatening his staff.

“We anticipate that books like the Bible, Anne Frank’s Diary: The Graphic Adaptation, and other titles will be on shelves very soon. (Please note that more than 50 copies of the Diary of Anne Frank have remained in circulation; only the graphic novel edition was previously challenged, and is, thus, under review again.) It is important to be clear about this point — regardless of headlines or social media stories, none of the books under re-evaluation were banned.”

Again, the books were being reviewed, not necessarily banned. At least not this go-round.

The new board of trustees, elected by the community, has instituted the new standards. Apparently, they’re a conservative bunch.

The issue of “appropriate” and “inappropriate” content has become a national issue, and part of the twisting and mischaracterization of the ideas pertaining to diversity, equity and inclusion, as well as the teaching of history and social emotional learning.

At one early August meeting of the Keller board, a patron took to the microphone in support of what she termed “our new un-woke school board,” adding, “this is just the beginning, I hope.”

Because this is the era of social media, where people can be hounded mercilessly by total strangers with easy access to names, phone numbers and addresses, district staff often suffer the fallout.

As Superintendent Westfall wrote, “I would like to remind everyone that the list of challenged books was not created by Keller ISD or any Keller ISD employee, but by parents and community members. We have, unfortunately, received reports of individual employees being attacked on social media, by phone, and through email because some have perceived these employees as having developed this list.”

The danger is always overreach, failing to have a process in place, and allowing a tiny fraction of parents to have an outsized influence without being able to substantiate their concerns in educationally meaningful and factual ways.

Keller very much has a process. But they have neglected to follow best practices for these situations, commonly cited by library science experts (possibly due to the new board members who’ve already changed procedures).

Here is one of the best practices: not to remove books being scrutinized from shelves until a review is completed.

Time will only tell if the new standards will cause some previously acceptable books to make their way onto today’s index of prohibited books.

Challenging books is a microcosm of so much more that is wrong with our politics.

It’s almost an axiom that we’re a polarized country, divided politically by any number of cultural issues.

It’s more accurate to say that the edges are the extremes of conservative and liberal thinking.

In virtually every school board kerfuffle that gets fanned out wide by the media, it is a relatively small number of parents on the fringes — on the left and right — that show up and speak out.

Far greater numbers, often a 60 percent majority in the middle, are heard from less often. This is true of so many topics: economics, race, history, policing — which take up just about all the headlines.

Maybe books will move the people in the center to take action.

Textbooks, what a child reads, hits close to home. School board meetings are accessible places for people to organize, to hone their voice and begin leading with the moderation and thoughtful consideration that students and our nation deserves, now more than ever.