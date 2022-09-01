MARY SANCHEZ: What role can sports play in global conflicts?

The story barely made headlines.

A significant thread about the enduring – yet often limited – power of sports to transcend human conflicts was illustrated at the U.S. Open.

No. It's not the news that Serena Williams will likely play her final tournament this year, capping a phenomenal career of Grand Slam wins. Nor was it the decision of Novak Djokovic to withdraw.

Rather it was a circumstance that reached back into history, echoing the questioning of Japanese Americans about their loyalties during WWII. How does one prove that peace and goodwill are in your heart, when your lineage is linked to what's currently despised?

Few mulled this query as the U.S. Open began.

The developments surrounding Williams and Djokovic have been a long time in coming, as either a natural progression of a star's career (for Williams) or the personal, in this case the self-centered choices an athlete makes along the way (for Djokovic).

For Williams, everyone knew her retirement was nearing. She'll be 41 in a few weeks and has signaled in interviews, through business endeavors, and by her dwindling amount of tournament play, that an ending was near.

For those of us who have long idolized her and her sister Venus Williams, it's not a sad occasion. Even GOATs must take their leave, eventually.

Less love is given to Djokovic who irks many fans for his often arrogant and less-than-gentile ways. The news was self-created by his refusal to be vaccinated for COVID-19, which barred him from entering the United States from his native Serbia.

The rules are the rules.

But another story should have made bigger news. The dilemma of Victoria Azarenka shows how sports have become inextricably linked to global affairs, politics, and in this case, war.

Azarenka was pushed out/disinvited (the details are still fuzzy) from the pre-U.S. Open fundraiser that should have helped reinvigorate the spotlight on the war in Ukraine.

Attention spans relating to the conflict are waning, especially in North America.

It's been six months now since Russia invaded Ukraine and has laid waste to the country. We've seen footage of horrifying deaths and the annihilation of entire cities. The news still leads with these stories, but they are increasingly wrapped up into other global reports.

There are fewer public demonstrations against the war and fewer popup fundraisers for Ukraine by average citizens.

And now, the Tennis Plays for Peace Exhibition was held Aug. 24 without Azarenka, who is from Belarus. The exhibition surpassed $1.2 million for humanitarian aid for Ukraine. It showcased fan-favorites like Rafael Nadal and Coco Gauff. The funds raised went to Global Giving's Ukraine Crisis Relief Fund.

Ukrainian players participating in the U.S. Open had pushed for Azarenka's removal and the organizers of the tournament obliged their request.

"Vika is a strong player leader, and we appreciate her willingness to participate. Given the sensitivities of Ukrainian players, and the ongoing conflict, we believe this is the right course of action for us," read part of the statement issued by the United States Tennis Association.

Suddenly, all of those sunflowers as well as blue and yellow flags sagged a bit.

The exhibition, held on Ukrainian Independence Day, was a media blip in the days leading up to the tournament. And the heightened sensitivities of Ukrainian players were understandable.

Belarus acted as a staging ground for Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko is a close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

All of this begs the question: What is the role of sports in our era? To punish countries and their athletes or to unite people? You might think that we've honed this by now.

The footage of Jesse Owens – an African-American track and field athlete – competing at the 1936 Berlin Olympics as Adolf Hitler watched, was filmed without the full understanding of what was happening to Jewish people, much less the genocide that would come. His athleticism and mere participation rebuked Hitler's Aryan nonsense.

Owens didn't have to say a word.

But now, news is instantaneous. And athletes standing up for what they believe is expected, measured for clarity, tone and any hint of hesitation or reluctance.

How fervently do athletes need to make their stances against the world's evils, like Russia's unprovoked aggression against Ukraine, as well as the thousands of documented war crimes committed by Putin's army?

Some athletes must consider their families who are still in Ukraine or Russia. If an athlete is "too vocal" or critical of Putin or Russia, could their family members be targeted?

Azarenka had agreed to play, presumably knowing that her presence at a humanitarian fundraiser for Ukraine would be a statement of solidarity with the country. But to some mindsets she hasn't been vocal enough in denouncing Putin, although she's shown empathy for those he's harming.

"It is heartbreaking to see how many innocent people have been affected and continue to be affected by such violence. I have always seen and experienced Ukrainian and Belarusian people friendly and supportive of each other. It's hard to witness the violent separation currently taking place," she tweeted in March.

But she quietly stepped out of the exhibition.

It all feels so gracious, so deferring to the sensitivities of the Ukrainian players, who obviously are the ones suffering.

But the mini-drama around this largely ignored exhibition match also sidestepped what could have been a robust conversation about so much more.

What of the duty that comes with fame, as well as the platform athletes have?

The leverage they have to influence fans and corporate sponsors is massive. North American audiences are familiar, but not always comfortable, with sports figures interjecting their opinions, especially on social justice issues.

Americans have seen "Black Lives Matter" written on cleats and Colin Kaepernick, a former NFL quarterback, taking a knee. These are merely modern extensions of the impact of Jackie Robinson and the Black Power salute of Tommie Smith and John Carlos at the 1968 Olympics in Mexico City, silently supported by a humanitarian pin worn by Australian Peter Norman who also stood on that podium.

It was an international moment that eclipsed sport, and it remained relevant far longer than the athletes' track records stood.

Each athlete chooses their role depending on their circumstances. But as they think about legacy, it would be fitting if more of them firmly grasped the full power of their roles and the spotlight they could shine on events far broader than competitions.