MARY SANCHEZ: What's justice for Emmett Till in 2022?

Emmett Till is as relevant today as when the 14-year-old was brutally murdered, nearly 67 years ago in 1955.

This isn't because a needle-in-a-haystack search of dusty old files recently turned up an unserved warrant. The document names the woman who may well have set the believed killers (one of whom was her then-husband) toward Emmett.

Don't know the story? These days, a shocking number of people do not.

Emmett was a cherub-faced, gregarious boy from Chicago who one summer visited beloved relatives in the Mississippi Delta. He returned home to his mother as a horrifically disfigured corpse in a casket. No one was ever convicted in the case.

Emmett's plight has alternately mortified and energized people for decades, often after they stumble upon the many gory details, various theories out there about who was involved, and intriguing subplots.

It was a hate crime of white racism. Emmett was Black. The believed killers were white.

But in 1955, there was no federal hate crime statute. Emmett challenged a southern social code by throwing a wolf whistle at the young white wife of a local grocery owner. To authorities, she later accused him of more, claiming that he grabbed her by the waist and hand and used foul, sexualized language.

Still living, she's the woman with the unserved warrant alleging her involvement in the kidnapping of Emmett. Her name is Carolyn Bryant-Donham.

In recent days the outcry to charge Bryant-Donham, who is believed to be living in Raleigh, North Carolina, with something, with anything, has risen to jolting levels on social media. But a warrant is not new evidence, despite the recent headlines and wishful thinking to the contrary. It's not even a new revelation. It's always been known that Bryant-Donham was initially named.

The anguish and anger about what happened to Emmett has never receded, never found solace or justice. Mostly, it's because his trauma feels so in sync with today.

It's not just because Bryant-Donham wasn't really questioned until the case was first reopened by the FBI in 2004, then again in 2017. It's not because the initially accused were able to escape conviction, living out their lives until they each died of cancer. It's not even because Emmett's mother made the heart-wrenching and poignant decision to order his casket to be opened at the funeral, letting her son's horribly disfigured and decomposing body be shown to mourners in Chicago for five days.

His mother's insistence on a public viewing has long been characterized as a flame that spurred activism for civil rights legislation.

No, Emmett continues to resonate because so much of his story underscores what is so damningly current.

Emotions about Emmett are tripped every time that headlines show a white perpetrator doing something recklessly violent and then is allowed to surrender to police without incident. Those cases are juxtaposed against Black people in police chases. The latter are often gunned down, as if their lives matter less.

Bryant-Donham has been protected by her gender and race. And both factors are entwined with misplaced codes of Southern chivalry, allowing her to escape legal questioning at the time of the murder.

She gave her account at one point, but not to the jury. Authorities reasoned that there was no need to haul her in for questioning, because she had young children at home.

Memes call her the original "Karen."

Her former husband (Roy Bryant) and Bryant's half-brother (J.W. Milam) all but bragged about the incident, providing details about what happened to Emmett, whose body was found in the Tallahatchie River, weighted down by a cotton gin fan.

The men were tried and quickly acquitted of murder. Double jeopardy allowed their orchestrated retelling from ever being used at retrial. Instead, they pocketed a few thousand dollars to have their words published in Look magazine.

If Bryant-Donham is suspected of anything chargeable, neither her age nor infirmity should matter. But truth does. Provability matters as well.

New York-based documentarian Keith Beauchamp understands that well. He's hopeful evidence of Bryant-Donham's complicity, of her involvement, could be forthcoming.

Beauchamp organized the group that found the unserved warrant. He's also the talent behind the 2005 film "The Untold Story of Emmett Louis Till," and has worked on the Till and other unsolved civil rights murders for nearly 30 years.

Beauchamp is among the many filmmakers, journalists and historians who have been enveloped by the story. Through his work, he grew close to Emmett's mother, Mamie Till-Mobley, who died in 2003.

As a ten-year-old he'd stumbled across a copy of Jet Magazine that showed the vibrant and alive Emmett, and then his body in the coffin. His parents discussed it with him, and later, when he dated inter-racially, they warned him "don't let what happened to Emmett Till, happen to you."

Emmett became a "boogie man story."

"I could never shake Emmett out of my head," Beauchamp said. "And as people of color, we're always just supposed to accept what the government says."

But too often, the government was complicit or hesitated in finding the justice that Emmett's mother sought.

For now, Beauchamp is pressing for District Attorney for the Fourth Circuit Court District of Mississippi W. Dewayne Richardson to act on the warrant and at least investigate if Bryant-Donham could be culpable for the kidnapping and murder.

Other scholars on the case are less sure, believing the possibility has been investigated.

Even the last living Till relative present the day Emmett entered the grocery where Bryant-Donham was working, is skeptical. A man of faith, he's also at peace with the idea that God ensures that people reap what they sow.

In a phone call, the Rev. Wheeler Parker, Jr., Emmett's cousin, said when the FBI and the civil rights division of the Department of Justice last closed the case in December of 2021, they'd interviewed Bryant-Donham, but couldn't find enough evidence to bring any charges.

"You never know," Parker, 83, said. "Maybe she is tired, and she will confess and will say what she needs to say."

He was in the house the night people kidnapped Emmett, asking for the boy "who did the talking."

Today, Emmett's name is sometimes misspelled, even in the Black press. The details of the case are often twisted and retold in versions that couldn't pass a basic fact check.

But it's the racism, the two-systems of justice involved - one for whites, another for people of color - that people feel viscerally, even without being deeply schooled in the case.

"They don't talk about how they took the law into their own hands," Parker said. "The atrocities... to a boy who had just turned 14. It's like he got what he deserved. And I've had to live with it, all of these years."

The emergence of any new document helps complete the historical record. Beauchamp and the others who publicized it after it was found deserve high praise and credit for their perseverance and dedication to Emmett's legacy.

Emmett's been bearing the burden of the nation's need for racial reconciliation for a long, long time. He likely will continue to, as long as his case illuminates current emotions and present racial inequities.