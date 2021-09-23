 Skip to main content
Nomi Health opens COVID-19 testing site in Scottsbluff
  Updated
SCOTTSBLUFF – Nomi Health, the direct healthcare company coordinating COVID-19 testing and vaccination efforts across the country announced the opening of a drive-thru testing site in Scottsbluff to accommodate the demand for COVID-19 testing across the western part of the state.

The site will be in the same location as a previous TestNebraska site near the Regional West Medical Center.

The site opened Wednesday, Sept. 22. 3912 Ave. B in Scottsbluff. The hours will be Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The site offers rapid antigen testing with a 1-hour turn-around time. PCR testing is expected to be available in the near future. The samples are processed in a CLIA-certified laboratory using FDA-authorized kits. An on-site staffer will assist in identifying which type of test is appropriate.

People in need of a test are asked to bring an insurance card if they have one. If they do not have insurance, they will not be turned away. Appointments are preferred but not required. Those in need of a test are asked to register in advance by visiting testing.nomihealth.com/easy_registration/139/onsite

“Regional West is happy to partner with Nomi Health to provide a convenient location for their drive-thru COVID-19 testing. It is important to provide the community and region with easy access for testing,” Tim Osterholm, Regional West’s Chief Operating Officer, said in a press release.

Nomi also has testing sites in Omaha and Lincoln.

