ROBERT GOLDMAN: Adaptable You

The citrix email is a little vague on the subject -- exactly what you’d expect from a company so lazy it can’t stick a capital letter in its name -- but I did find a somewhat helpful exegesis from Forrester, which still didn’t tell me what an adaptative workplace was but did confirm I needed one.

“Adaptive enterprises win,” Forester explained, “by identifying future opportunities and proactively reconfiguring themselves.”

Reading further, I learned that to make the reconfiguration successful requires a company to become “burstable” and “composable.”

You’re all for being burstable, I know. If you get any more work, you surely will burst. But “composable” should scare you. As Forester explains it, “Swarm teams, which assemble employees from cross-functional groups to destroy silos, drive innovation, and solve problems, exemplify the adaptive workforce. They can be assembled and disassembled as projects complete or as conditions evolve.”

You certainly don’t mind a little swarming now and then, but you definitely don’t want to be disassembled, especially if it means getting reassembled in the parking lot of the unemployment office.

But back to the future (of the Adaptive Workplace event).