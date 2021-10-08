ROBERT GOLDMAN: Fat-cat salaries for scaredy-cats

Let's say it together — "kaaaa-ching!"

Of course, if the company goes public and your 5 cent options are suddenly worth 4 cents, you will feel like a big dope, which is why you should protect yourself with what hedge funds call strategic leverage. While the company is still in startup mode, strategically leverage your salary by taking all the paper clips, tape dispensers and printer cartridges you can smuggle out the back door to sell out of your garage.

In investing, this is called diversification, and should work out quite well as long as there's another doomed company ready to buy the remains of your last doomed company.

Winning "hearts and minds" is the subject of Commandment No. 7.

There comes a time in negotiations when, to get the company to come up with more cash than you could possibly deserve, you will need to "upsell your worth."

This requires "follow-up meetings with decision makers." For high-level candidates, this could mean fancy dinners with VPs or C-level executives. For you, it means food-truck lunches with the people with whom you will interface regularly — cranky IT drones, baby marketing managers and, most importantly, the cleaning people.