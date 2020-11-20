ROBERT GOLDMAN: Lonely and losing it

It was a close call.

For a moment there, it looked like our COVID-19 crisis was clearing up and you would soon be going back to work at your actual workplace. It was a transition that would bring you many advantages, none of which you were sure you really wanted.

On one hand, it would be hard to give up working at home. Coming into the office in your jam-jams or attending meetings without your pants would probably not be welcome when you were welcomed back to the office. On the other hand, working in your wonderful, peaceful home was beginning to drive you moo-moo-goo-goo, a not-uncommon reaction to working alone, 24/7, as your therapist told you, if that little blob on the TeleMed screen was indeed your therapist and not an escapee from the The Sims setting up a side hustle by listening to your whackadoodle complaints.

And how great it would be, you told yourself, to no longer have to see your work pals as fluttering two-dimensional images on a tiny Zoom screen. Going back to work, at work, would mean you could see the old gang in VistaVision and 3D.

Yes, it would be great. Or would it?