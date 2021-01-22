ROBERT GOLDMAN: Remotely possible

You see the problem. The beauty remote jobs are for “knowledge workers.” We “lack-of-knowledge workers” have to fend for ourselves.

Fortunately, with a little advice from me and a little finagling from you, some of these employment plums could be picked.

Such as cloud engineer, an IT job with an average annual salary of $95,961. You, being you, you will immediately say that you don’t know anything about the cloud, but let’s face facts. Nobody knows anything about the cloud!

Nobody knows where it is, for example. I’m sure you’ve heard that the cloud lives in temperature-controlled bunkers in Iceland. Or maybe it’s hiding in the satellites Google and Microsoft have circling the Earth, absolutely not spying on us.

My point is simple. Cloud engineer is a job you could keep for years and never do anything, except maybe snag a trip to Iceland, and how bad is that?

Except for puffin burgers, not bad at all.

Remote finance and math jobs offer “some of the highest paying roles that can be done remotely.”

See, your eighth-grade teacher was right when they said you really could use trigonometry when you grew up.