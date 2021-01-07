ROBERT GOLDMAN: Strangers when we meet

Some will say that your work clothes haven’t gotten smaller and that you’ve gotten bigger. This is unlikely. Just because your kitchen table desk was within inches of your refrigerator doesn’t mean you were eating constantly all through the pandemic.

But just in case it does, you’ll want to bring one or three coolers full of your favorite treats and snacks into the office with you when you return. And keep wearing your at-home outfit of sweatshirts, sweatpants, sweat socks and sweat shoes.

It’s a look that you would never, ever wear in public before, but now, you’ll find it’s quite in style. You may even want to wash your sweats, but don’t hurry. It’s the smell of home, and everyone at work will appreciate knowing that you’re coming from 20 feet away.

Lunch will be a challenge.

In the old days, going to lunch with your co-workers or your managers was no biggie. Launching a lunch now that you’re out of your work cave will require some changes on your part. For one thing, you shouldn’t eat with your hands.

In your home office, it’s no big deal to pick up a breaded port tenderloin and nibble it away. At a work lunch, you are expected to use a knife and fork. Crazy!