ROBERT GOLDMAN: The end is near

The end is coming.

For this column, the end is 750 words away, give or take a preposition or two.

For your enforced hibernation from the world, the end is coming closer, but, if you’re like most people, it’s still one or two vaccinations away.

The end is a good time to start thinking about a beginning, or so I decided after reading “How to End Any Professional Email (Plus a List of Sign-Offs for When You’re Tired of Saying ‘Best,’)” a Regina Borsellino post on the job site The Muse.

The end about which Borsellino writes concerns the email you are going to send for your next job. And you will be sending an email, I trust. If you’re considering a fusty, old-fashioned missive in an envelope with a stamp, reconsider. You’re not applying for a job as Lady Violet’s parlor maid in “Bridgerton.”

Thinking about a new job could be life-affirming. It could also be income-affirming if you come back to the office to find that your boss was about to fire you before everything shut down and just never got around to it.

It could happen.

Starting your job-search email is simple. You can’t get a better subject line than “Hey, Dude. Check it out.”