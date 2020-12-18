ROBERT GOLDMAN: The office party that wasn’t

Speaking of eating, the office party potluck hits its apotheosis at this special holiday event, so you’ll have to up your snack game to the max. You will never be able to equal the festive cookies that Stanley in IT brings ever year, but you can achieve a reasonable facsimile by emptying a bag of Chips Ahoy onto a paper plate and covering each cookie with a thick layer of Gorilla Glue. A dusting of sprinkles and you’ve got a party-pleasing cookie you can’t put down -- ever.

Nobody knows the ingredients in the gloomy casserole that Emily in HR brings to the party every year, but if you boil charcoal briquets in beef gravy and, at the last minute, add a soupcon of marbles, you would have a reasonable facsimile of the dish, and the intestinal fire storm that inevitably follows eating it.

For all the work you can do to recreate the annual holiday office party at home, you never will be able to duplicate the joy of the real thing. Being the only attendee, you won’t be able to make an awkward and unforgivable pass at the partner of the CFO or embarrass yourself by showing off your break-dancing moves.

Most of all, you won’t be able to do the one thing that makes every office holiday party worthwhile: You won’t be able to slip out the back and go home early.