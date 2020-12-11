ROBERT GOLDMAN: ‘The Queen’ meets ‘The Office’

Pull up a tuffet, and I’ll tell you all about it.

No. 1: Every office has a queen.

Or a king. It makes no difference. What’s important for you to understand is that even though their royal throne is an Aeron chair, an office queen is an absolute ruler whose royal proclamations must never be challenged.

Even if you are invited to give an opposing opinion, don’t do it. Office queens really don’t want better ideas. They only want to be worshipped.

No. 2: Every office has a prince.

The queen chooses the office prince, usually for their abilities of brown-nosing and back-stabbing.

On “The Crown,” that’s Prince Charles, as nasty a character as you’ll ever see roaming the halls of the HR department.

In real life, a prince is easily recognized by his medals and ribbons. In the office, spotting a prince is more difficult. This is why you must pay attention when someone comes into your office, or your Zoom meeting, to entice you to gossip about the queen.

You’ll be flattered to be the subject of the prince’s attention, but don’t be fooled.